About MyRepublic:

MyRepublic is a TelcoTech platform offering telecommunications services in Singapore, Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand. MyRepublic is the world’s first telecommunications company powered by a proprietary cloud platform and is one of the fastest growing telecom operators in the Asia-Pacific region. MyRepublic has operations across Singapore, Indonesia, New Zealand, and Australia. MyRepublic primarily offers fibre broadband services in all four countries as well as ADSL plans in Australia, VDSL services in New Zealand, and cable TV packages in Indonesia. The company has a combined subscriber base of 200,000 across the four countries. With its uniquely scalable and centralised framework enabling the seamless delivery of layered services, MyRepublic has become a leader in the digital transformation for the telecom sector, one that is set to play out over the next decade in one of the most exciting regions of the world.

MyRepublic challenge:

Management of a regional infrastructure was cumbersome and bandwidth heavy

GeoDNS with defined country entry points, e.g. myrepublic.net/sg/ was hard to deploy

Non-Scalability of ProxyPass - a directive in the Apache mod_proxy module that allows remote servers to be mapped into the space of the local server added latency to responses

MyRepublic Solution:

Using Cloudflare’s network of data centers in 330 cities to save bandwidth and improve loading/response times with Cloudflare Workers

MyRepublic has a cloud based platform that allows them to deliver telecommunications services in a quick and lean manner. One of the main drivers for the company is constantly identifying new opportunities for the company to launch new services, and expand into new markets in the region.

"We evaluated several leading vendors for static content delivery. We ended up choosing Cloudflare because it has the most locations, is constantly innovating, and is forward thinking in terms of security by regularly releasing new features", says Sebastian Wieseler, Head of IT & Security at MyRepublic.

“Customer experience and satisfaction are key drivers for us and thanks to Cloudflare we have been able to improve these significantly. Thanks to Argo Smart Routing we were able to improve loading times about 31% for 26% of all our properties. Furthermore we saved 76 GB of bandwidth, thanks to Cloudflare’s robust caching capabilities. We also pushed initial site redirects based on geolocation using Workers and were able to move content closer to our users. “

Cloudflare’s single dashboard for the management of all customer domains and easy implementation of DNSSEC has helped us improving our security landscape with HSTS and DNSSEC in a quick and convenient way.”

“Cloudflare is not just a CDN provider to us, but also a valuable partner that supports us in improving user experience and security for our customers with ongoing transformation and introduction of new relevant features in content optimisation and security.”