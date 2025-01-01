Campaign finance rules generally prohibit companies like Cloudflare from providing free services to political campaigns.

However, a 2019 ruling by the Federal Election Commission makes exceptions for cyber security services for candidates who meet certain criteria because of the threat of foreign attacks. Cloudflare partners with Defending Digital Campaigns to qualify candidates who meet FEC criteria.

Cloudflare provides many campaigns — local, federal, and international — with a wide range of services at costs that fit within most budgets. If your campaign does not qualify for the free suite, there is likely one you can afford.

In addition to Cloudflare for Campaigns, Cloudflare provides free services to US state and local government election websites through the Athenian Project, and to many organizations spanning the arts, human rights, civil society, journalism, and democracy through its initiative Project Galileo.