Prisma is an ORM(Object-Relational Mapping) that helps app developers build faster and make fewer errors. It transforms entries in a database into objects in code. Prisma reduces the complexities of working with the database by handling type-safety, schema migrations, query optimization and the actual interactions between your code and the database. Like Workers does for computing at the edge, Prisma makes managing your database dead-simple. Prisma currently supports Postgres, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite and MongoDB.