Cloudflare + CoreSite

Enable high-speed direct fiber interconnection and enhanced security with CoreSite and Cloudflare

CoreSite Realty Corporation provides hybrid IT solutions that empower enterprises, cloud, network and IT service providers to monetize and future-proof their digital business. Their highly interconnected data center campuses offer a native digital supply chain featuring direct cloud onramps to enable our customers to build customized hybrid IT infrastructure and accelerate digital transformation. For more than 20 years, CoreSite’s team of technical experts have partnered with customers to optimize operations, elevate customer experience, dynamically scale and leverage data to gain a competitive edge.

Partnership Overview

Cloudflare is partnering with CoreSite to assist customers in gaining easier access to Cloudflare’s globally distributed network, via Cloudflare’s Network Interconnect (CNI) program. As part of CNI, CoreSite allows mutual customers to interconnect directly and privately to Cloudflare when an organization is in the same data center as Cloudflare.

Benefits

Reliable and consistent

Dedicated, high-capacity link ensures the performance is reliable and consistent when compared to the public Internet.

Private and secure

The highest level of protection with private, secure layer 1 links into the Cloudflare network.

What our partners are saying

"CoreSite’s collaboration with Cloudflare provides customers with the high-speed direct fiber interconnection and enhanced security they need to meet the strictest performance and compliance requirements supporting modern hybrid applications. We are excited to enable Cloudflare Network Interconnect services within our network-dense, cloud-enabled Los Angeles and Denver data center campuses."

-Maile Kaiser
SVP Sales, CoreSite

Resources

BLOG

Expanding Network Interconnect Partners

Learn how Cloudflare partnered with CoreSite in this blog post about our Network Interconnect partnerships expansion.

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Physical Interconnection Locations

Learn which locations are available with CoreSite, our Physical Interconnection (PNI) partner.

LINK

Cloudflare Press Release

Learn more about Cloudflare and CoreSite’s partnership to speed up, simplify, and secure how any business connects to the Internet.

