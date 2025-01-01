BrainCert offers faster and more secure online training platform by leveraging Cloudflare’s Network.

BrainCert is a cloud-based all-in-one educational platform-as-a-service that offers customers the ability to create, distribute, and sell their own online courses, tests, and live classes. The solution comes integrated with 4 core platforms: courses, online testing, virtual classrooms, and a content management system.

BrainCert’s Challenge: Secure, Optimized Content for White-Labled Sites

As BrainCert grew, it faced two distinct challenges. The first, was ensuring a high quality, universal web experience for its customers and their users around the world. While BrainCert had multi-origin infrastructure, it couldn’t afford to have an origin server in every locale of its users. This caused frustration for BrainCert’s customers’ users as the further they were away from BrainCert’s infrastructure, the slower and less responsive the learning applications were, even if BrainCert’s customer was locally based.

Braincert’s second challenge was securing the hostnames of their customers. BrainCert’s customers can offer courses on their own domains, however, purchasing, managing, and renewing SSL certificates for multiple organizations became a difficult, non-scalable process. As Yasin Rahim, founder and CEO of Braincert, related “it became hard to find a working solution to offer SSL certificates under our customers hostnames. As our customer base grew in size, managing the SSL certificate lifecycle for each of their sites was tedious, difficult, and prone to error. This wasn’t a solution that we could continue to scale with.”

BrainCert’s Solution: A Large Scale Performance Network with Powerful Security

Before Cloudflare, BrainCert tried a number of vendors to meet their challenges, but none met the performance and security needs. “We’ve tried competitors to Cloudflare,” Rahim noted, “but they were more complex and required engineering time to manually change code. In the end, we selected Cloudflare as it offered more features and everything was easy to manage with few clicks in the dashboard. Now, we don’t have to to scratch our heads and worry about code level configurations.”

Rahim continued “Having our traffic handled by Cloudflare at the edge not only improves our global performance, but because Cloudflare’s performance offering is integrated with security it also makes it easy to stop attacks and protect our network.” With Cloudflare BrainCert has improved the overall load time of their application by over 40% and has seen a 97% reduction in threats to their infrastructure with Cloudflare’s WAF.

Furthermore, Cloudflare’s SSL for SaaS product was designed to solve the headache SaaS companies experience handling the SSL certificates of their customers. ”Cloudflare’s SSL for SaaS product fit our needs nicely and gave us a technological advantage over our competitors,” Rahim related. “Now, we generate SSL certificates for our corporate customers and secure their SaaS applications. SSL for SaaS has reduced the engineering workload we face by almost 90% by allowing us to integrate and automate SSL certificates using Cloudflare’s API. That gave us the confidence to go-to-market with the bold claim that we can protect our customer's SaaS application and secure their hostnames within 30 seconds. Our customers love this!”