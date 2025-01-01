With visibility into approximately 20% of the web, Cloudflare’s unmatched network scale protects employee Internet browsing and blocks breach-causing threats.
No more traffic backhauling. Our single-pass inspection is 50% faster than SWG alternatives.
Cloudflare's DNS and HTTP telemetry and threat detection models catch more risks.
Stack in-line Zero Trust services to provide holistic Internet traffic visibility across users, devices, and locations.
Streamline policy building and auditing with predefined categories.
Our Secure Web Gateway runs everywhere in Cloudflare’s global network, letting you inspect traffic wherever employees work.
It also runs in-line with our data loss prevention and remote browser isolation — offering secure browsing with no disruptions.
We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.
Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.
Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.
“Algolia is growing pretty fast. We needed a way to have visibility across our corporate network without slowing things down for our employees. Gateway gave us a simple way to do that.”
Director of Infrastructure & Security — Adam Surak
Block attacks with proactive filtering and inspection policies across many security categories.
Protect office users across any location with DNS filtering or more advanced inspections.
Keep users safe on the open web, regardless of where they work.