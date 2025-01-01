Cloudflare DLP protects sensitive data consistently across all networks, SaaS and cloud applications, users, and outbound emails, while seamlessly integrating within a Zero Trust architecture. This ensures comprehensive data protection across all channels, minimizing security risks and compliance issues.
Eliminate data exfiltration risks with continuous detection and control over your applications — all from a unified platform.
Easily deploy predefined DLP profiles to monitor and block the sharing of regulated data, including PII, PHI, and financial information.
Leverage AI-driven context analysis, exact data matches, OCR, and behavioral-based risk scoring for real-time, granular data protection with minimal false positives.
Increase agility and minimize complexity with powerful integrations that automatically retrieve sensitivity labels and populate into a DLP profile.
It inspects HTTP/S traffic, files, and email content automatically, adapting to evolving threats with context-aware protection. Cloudflare DLP seamlessly integrates within a Zero Trust framework, enhancing visibility, ensuring data is protected across all channels, and enabling organizations to consolidate critical data protection measures in a unified platform.
We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.
Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.
Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.
“Today, Cloudflare helps prevent our users from sharing sensitive data and code with tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, enabling us to take advantage of AI safely. Going forward, we are excited for Cloudflare’s continued innovations to protect data, and in particular, their vision and roadmap for services like DLP and CASB.”
Tanner Randolph, Applied Systems, CISO
Apply granular DLP controls to reduce data exposure and block users from oversharing sensitive data via the cloud, shadow IT applications, or email.
Cloudflare DLP automates tracking, control, and auditing of sensitive data to maintain compliance with evolving regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA, offering detailed audit trails and seamless SIEM integrations to minimize regulatory risk.
Prevent sensitive data from being uploaded or exposed in Gen AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini with granular application access control and real-time AI-powered protection.