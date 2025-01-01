Let's discuss SSE or SASE for your organization

  • Identify challenges of existing architecture: Evaluate your current architecture to identify pain points, vulnerabilities, and inefficiencies.
  • Begin building a business case: Articulate the strategic value of consolidating security and/or modernizing networking.
  • Map a migration plan: Outline step-by-step guidance to transition from your current state to your aspirational state.
  • Find your starting point: Prioritize key use cases and ‘quick wins,’ so you can begin realizing value as swiftly as possible.
Whether you're just getting started or several years into your journey, Cloudflare can help.
Not quite ready for a live conversation? Explore our SASE reference architecture or Zero Trust interactive demo
SECURE ACCESS SERVICE EDGE

Top use cases

Cloudflare Zero Trust
  • Adopt Zero Trust - Augment or replace risky VPNs, secure contractor or unmanaged device access, mitigate ransomware attacks, view and reduce data exposure.
  • Modernize your network - Simplify branch connectivity and transition from MPLS, reduce or eliminate the DMZ, eliminate elevated trust on the LAN, accelerate connectivity for M&A.
  • Protect your attack surface - Prevent multi-channel phishing and business email compromise, protect remote workers, protect distributed offices, secure the WAN.
  • Modernize your apps - Secure app access and cloud migrations, protect privileged access, prevent leaks of developer code, secure DevOps workflows.
  • Protect your data anywhere - Simplify compliance with data privacy regulations, manage shadow IT, safely use generative AI, protect your sensitive data.
Cloudflare Zero Trust

SSE & SASE Platform

Verify, filter, isolate, inspect on all devices you manage, and even devices you don't.
  • One uniform and composable platform for easy setup and operations.
  • Single-pass inspection for all traffic to ensure consistent, high-speed protections.
  • Any-to-any connectivity to converge networking and security on one control plane.
  • 100% uptime SLA for paid plans that only an Anycast architecture can deliver.
Analyst Recognition
Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.

Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Solutions, Q1 2024

Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.

Cloudflare Named A 'Leader' in the 2024 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Edge Delivery Services

IDC highlights Cloudflare for having a "keen focus on the developer ecosystem and a strategy to invest in new technologies". This recognition validates our approach to help businesses of any size with any-to-any connectivity to apps, users and networks in a simple and secure way.

