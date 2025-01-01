We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.
Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.
IDC highlights Cloudflare for having a "keen focus on the developer ecosystem and a strategy to invest in new technologies". This recognition validates our approach to help businesses of any size with any-to-any connectivity to apps, users and networks in a simple and secure way.