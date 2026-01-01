Sign up

TLD Policies

Cloudflare Registrar

Cloudflare Registrar can support the registration of the following top-level domains. In some cases, registration of certain top-level domains may be subject to the registrant meeting additional requirements or regulations.

Cloudflare is committed to supporting all available TLDs, with a focus on expanding country-code TLDs, and are working to expand this list. Check back soon for updates.

Cloudflare Registrar

TLDs Recently added


Registry

Policies

ab.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

academy

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

accountant

GRS Domains

accountants

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

actor

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

agency

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

airforce

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

apartments

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

app

Google Registry

https://get.app/

army

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

associates

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

attorney

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

auction

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

band

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

bar

PUNTO 2012

http://www.register.bar/policies/

bargains

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

bc.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

beer

Godaddy

bet

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

bid

GRS Domains

bike

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

bingo

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

biz

Godaddy

black

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

blog

Knock Knock WHOIS There

https://my.blog/registry-policies-privacy/

blue

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

boo

Google Registry

https://hey.boo/

boston

Godaddy

boutique

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

broker

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

builders

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

business

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

cab

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

cafe

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

camera

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

camp

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

capital

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

cards

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

care

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

careers

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

casa

Godaddy

cash

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

casino

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

catering

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

cc

Verisign

center

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

ceo

PeopleBrowsr

https://claim.ceo/terms/overview

chat

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

cheap

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

church

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

city

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

claims

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

cleaning

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

clinic

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

clothing

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

cloud

Aruba PEC SpA

club

Godaddy

co

CO Internet SAS

coach

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

codes

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

coffee

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

college

XYZ

http://nic.college/files/COLLEGE-policies.pdf

com

Verisign

com.co

CO Internet SAS

com.mx

NIC México

https://www.dominios.mx/policies

community

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

company

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

compare

Godaddy

computer

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

condos

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

construction

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

consulting

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

contact

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

contractors

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

cooking

Godaddy

cool

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

co.nz

InternetNZ

https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/nz-rules-2024

co.uk

Nominet

https://nominet.uk/uk-registry/uk-policy/

coupons

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

credit

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

creditcard

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

cricket

GRS Domains

cruises

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

dad

Google Registry

dance

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

date

GRS Domains

dating

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

day

Google Registry

https://new.day/

deals

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

degree

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

delivery

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

democrat

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

dental

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

dentist

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

design

Top Level Design

http://toplevel.design/policy/

dev

Google Registry

https://get.dev/

diamonds

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

digital

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

direct

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

directory

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

discount

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

doctor

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

dog

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

domains

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

download

GRS Domains

education

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

email

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

energy

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

engineer

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

engineering

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

enterprises

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

equipment

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

esq

Google Registry

estate

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

events

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

exchange

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

expert

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

express

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

fail

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

faith

GRS Domains

family

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

fans

Asiamix Digital

http://nic.fans/en/h-col-104.html

farm

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

fashion

Godaddy

finance

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

financial

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

fish

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

fishing

Godaddy

fit

Godaddy

fitness

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

flights

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

florist

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

fm

BRS Media

foo

Google Registry

football

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

forex

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

forsale

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

foundation

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

fun

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

fund

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

furniture

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

futbol

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

fyi

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

gallery

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

games

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

garden

Godaddy

geek.nz

InternetNZ

https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/nz-rules-2024

gifts

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

gives

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

glass

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

gmbh

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

gold

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

golf

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

graphics

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

gratis

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

green

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

gripe

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

group

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

guide

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

guru

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

haus

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

health

dotHealth LLC

healthcare

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

hockey

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

holdings

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

holiday

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

horse

Godaddy

hospital

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

host

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

house

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

how

Google Registry

https://get.how/

immo

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

immobilien

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

inc

Intercap Registry

industries

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

info

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

ink

Top Level Design

http://toplevel.design/policy/

institute

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

insure

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

international

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

investments

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

io

NIC.io

http://www.nic.io/terms.htm

irish

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

jetzt

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

jewelry

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

kaufen

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

kim

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

kitchen

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

land

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

lawyer

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

lease

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

legal

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

lgbt

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

life

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

lighting

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

limited

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

limo

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

TLD Table - link

Nova Registry

https://nova.link/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Nova-.link-Acceptable-Use-Policy-2023-Final.pdf

live

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

loan

GRS Domains

loans

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

love

Merchant Law Group LLP

http://getdotlove.domains/wp-content/uploads/2015/05/Policies-dotlove-201504234.pdf

ltd

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

luxe

Godaddy

maison

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

management

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

market

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

marketing

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

markets

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

mba

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

mb.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

.me

DoMEn d.o.o

https://domain.me/policies

media

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

memorial

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

men

GRS Domains

me.uk

Nominet

https://nominet.uk/uk-registry/uk-policy/

miami

Godaddy

mobi

Dotmobi

http://dotmobi.mobi/about/dispute-resolution http://dotmobi.mobi/about/afilias-anti-abuse-policy

moda

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

money

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

mortgage

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

mov

Google Registry

movie

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

mx

NIC México

https://www.dominios.mx/policies

navy

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

nb.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

net

Verisign

net.co

CO Internet SAS

net.nz

InternetNZ

https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/nz-rules-2024

network

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

new

Google Registry

https://get.new/

news

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

nexus

Google Registry

ninja

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

nl.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

nom.co

CO Internet SAS

ns.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

nt.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

nu.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

nz

InternetNZ

https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/nz-rules-2024

observer

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

on.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

online

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

org

PIR

https://pir.org/our-impact/privacy/

org.mx

NIC México

https://www.dominios.mx/policies

org.uk

Nominet

https://nominet.uk/uk-registry/uk-policy/

org.nz

InternetNZ

https://internetnz.nz/nz-domains/nz-policies/nz-rules-2024

page

Google Registry

https://get.page/

partners

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

parts

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

party

GRS Domains

pe.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

pet

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

phd

Google Registry

photography

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

photos

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

pictures

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

pink

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

pizza

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

place

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

plumbing

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

plus

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

press

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

pro

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

productions

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

prof

Google Registry

promo

Get

http://get.promo/about

properties

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

pub

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

qc.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

racing

GRS Domains

radio.fm

BRS Media

realty

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

recipes

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

red

Afilias

http://www.afilias.info/policies

rehab

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

reise

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

reisen

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

rent

XYZ

http://nic.rent/files/rent-policies.pdf

rentals

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

repair

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

report

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

republican

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

rest

PUNTO 2012

http://www.register.rest/policies/

restaurant

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

review

GRS Domains

reviews

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

rip

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

rocks

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

rodeo

Godaddy

rsvp

Google Registry

https://get.rsvp/

run

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

sale

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

salon

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

sarl

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

school

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

schule

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

science

GRS Domains

security

XYZ

https://nic.security/

select

Godaddy

services

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

shoes

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

shopping

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

show

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

shop

GMO Registry, Inc.

https://www.gmoregistry.com/en/shop_policy

singles

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

site

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

sk.ca

CIRA

https://www.cira.ca/en/legal-policy-and-compliance

soccer

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

social

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

software

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

solar

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

solutions

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

soy

Google Registry

https://iam.soy/

space

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

storage

XYZ

https://go.storage/

store

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

stream

GRS Domains

studio

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

style

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

supplies

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

supply

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

support

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

surf

Godaddy

surgery

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

systems

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

tax

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

taxi

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

team

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

tech

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

technology

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

tennis

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

theater

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

theatre

XYZ

http://nic.theatre/

tienda

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

tips

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

tires

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

today

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

tools

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

tours

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

town

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

toys

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

trade

GRS Domains

trading

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

training

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

travel

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

tv

Verisign

uk

Nominet

https://nominet.uk/uk-registry/uk-policy/

university

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

us

Godaddy

https://www.about.us/policies

vacations

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

ventures

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

vet

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

viajes

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

video

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

villas

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

vin

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

vip

Godaddy

vision

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

vodka

Godaddy

voyage

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

watch

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

webcam

GRS Domains

website

Radix

http://radix.website/policies/

wedding

Godaddy

wiki

Top Level Design

http://toplevel.design/policy/

win

GRS Domains

wine

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

work

Godaddy

works

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

world

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

wtf

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

xyz

XYZ

https://gen.xyz/registrationterms

yoga

Godaddy

zone

Identity Digital

https://identity.digital/policies/

