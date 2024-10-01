Cloudflare Security Operations Center-as-a-Service

Let our dedicated team of Cloudflare security operations engineers monitor your environment for security threats and potential operational disruptions; perform deep analysis to identify attack vectors, and help you implement countermeasures to mitigate future incidents.

Our Security Operations Center (SOC)-as-a-Service is designed to meet the network and application security monitoring, threat detection and incident response needs of enterprises of all sizes and sophistication.

Consistent, confident security operations

Achieve Consistency

Cloudflare SOC team follows programmatic threat monitoring and response process - bringing immediate consistency across incident triage, investigation, and remediation.

Respond with Confidence

Our team identify suspicious activity with high confidence, leveraging our award winning threat intelligence products and Cloudflare’s global network, which runs 20% of the world’s internet traffic.

Protect Against Burn Out

Offload routine, repetitive security operations tasks to us, enabling your team to focus on higher priority, strategic needs. We’ll take the lead wading through security alerts and compiling reports.

About Security Operations Center-as-a-Service

Direct access to Cloudflare SOC team
< 30 mins security incident response SLA
Global, 24/7/365 protection
Tailored attack mitigation guidance
Quick and easy start, no additional endpoint agents or tools needed
Reports including threats, rules created, log retention, and attack summaries
SOC support available for Core and Network

