A feature to defend against domain hijacking

Custom Domain Protection for Cloudflare Registrar

Custom Domain Protection for Cloudflare Registrar, available on the Enterprise plan, protects your organization from domain hijacking with exclusively out-of-band verification of any changes to your Registrar account.

WHAT IS DOMAIN HIJACKING?
Hijacked domain

When an attacker hijacks a domain, the owner no longer has control over the site content, email, VoIP, or any other services that rely on the domain name. This is a serious threat to an organization’s brand and reputation.

Compromised registrar

One way that domain hijacking occurs is when an attacker compromises a registrar account and changes the nameserver or other registration information. The registrar, believing that the changes originated from an authorized registrant, sends the new information to the registry.

HOW IT WORKS

Get the highest level of registrar security

With this feature, all changes to domain ownership or nameserver information are verified and executed manually. Cloudflare follows a strict change control protocol for all transfer requests with a goal of ensuring that any changes are approved by your organization.

Security features

Requiring multiple independent offline verification sources thwarts an attacker’s attempt to compromise a registrar account.

Multi-user offline confirmation for change requests

Consistent use of registrar lock and registry lock

Customizable authorization process

Plausibility check for accuracy

