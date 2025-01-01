Election websites serve a powerful role in democratic elections.

They provide crucial information to people before, during, and after elections. Election websites can also be targets of attack and can face vulnerabilities due to peaks in traffic.

Here are just some of the ways that vulnerabilities can interfere with a smooth democratic election:

Before Elections

Security and performance vulnerabilities can cause these sites to become unavailable or to spread false information about how to register to vote and the specific state and local measures that will be on the ballot.

During Elections

Security and performance vulnerabilities can prevent citizens who visit election websites from accessing important information about where and when to vote.

After Elections

Security and performance vulnerabilities can interfere with people who visit election websites after an election to see the results and get real-time updates.