Cloudflare + Mandiant Threat Intelligence

Threat intelligence aims to provide specific information on threats and attackers. This includes goals of the threat actor, the conditions under which a specific threat is likely to exploit a vulnerability, outcomes for an organization should a threat be successfully executed, and more. Cloudflare and Mandiant’s partnership helps solve these problems, providing high quality telemetry and deep insights into the techniques and actors targeting an organization’s industry — and protecting teams against threats with minimal to no involvement.

Overview

Integrating Mandiant’s threat intel feeds with Cloudflare makes it simple for organizations to take advantage of active and relevant indicators of malicious activity from Mandiant’s extensive threat intelligence data. Cloudflare will take care of importing the data and refreshing it regularly to help protect organizations from the latest threats Mandiant sees on the frontlines.

Benefits

Identify risks

Threat intelligence feeds make it easy to identify the leading indicators of risk to an organization.

Cyber readiness

Improved awareness and responsiveness tools required to prepare for an attack, ensuring readiness and faster response times.

Visibility

Obtain the information needed to acquire or build technologies to support risk assessment and business use cases.

What our partners are saying

"As cyber threats continue to rapidly evolve, organizations require up-to-date and relevant intelligence integrated with their preferred technology solutions to comprehensively protect their environments. Together, Mandiant and Cloudflare are enabling our mutual customers to better protect themselves from malicious actors that are active on the front lines right now."

-Robert Wallace
Senior Director, Strategy, Mandiant

Resources

BLOG

Bring your own license and threat feeds to use with Cloudflare One

Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Mandiant in this announcement blog post around our Threat Intel partners.

Read blog
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Mandiant Partner Brief

Read about how Cloudflare partners with Mandiant and how you can benefit from this partnership.

Download PDF