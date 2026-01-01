PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Digital Realty
Help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey with Digital Realty and Cloudflare
The most important currency exchanged between enterprises and their customers is digital trust. As the ongoing surge of information accelerates, so does the need for secure data exchange across the world.
First established in 2004, Digital Realty Trust is built on the foundation of digital trust with core values driven by customer centricity, excellence, and teamwork.
Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the world, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking, to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.
Partnership Overview
Cloudflare is partnering with Digital Realty to assist customers in gaining easier access to Cloudflare’s globally distributed network, via Cloudflare’s Network Interconnect (CNI) program. As part of CNI, Digital Realty allows mutual customers to interconnect directly and privately to Cloudflare when an organization is in the same data center as Cloudflare.
Benefits
Reliable and consistent
Dedicated, high-capacity link ensures the performance is reliable and consistent when compared to the public Internet.
Private and secure
The highest level of protection with private, secure layer 1 links into the Cloudflare network.
What our partners are saying
"The combination of Cloudflare One and PlatformDIGITAL® opens up new opportunities for our customers to accelerate their digital transformation journey and address data gravity head-on. Our industry manifesto outlined a roadmap to build new native capabilities for embracing multiple interconnection platforms in collaboration with the industry. Today’s announcement with Cloudflare marks a significant step forward towards executing on that vision. Cloudflare’s solutions for addressing issues such as data localization, compliance, and security align closely with Digital Realty’s pervasive data center architecture PDx™ approach and will add further value to the rich connected data communities on our global platform."
-Chris Sharp
Chief Technology Officer, Digital Realty
