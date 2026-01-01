Cloudflare is partnering with Equinix to assist customers in gaining easier access to Cloudflare’s globally distributed network, via Cloudflare’s Network Interconnect (CNI) program. As part of CNI, Equinix FabricTM allows mutual customers to interconnect directly and privately to Cloudflare -- even when an organization is not physically located in the same data center as Cloudflare. The customer can order a port and a virtual connection on a dashboard, and Equinix’s interconnection fabric will establish the connection to Cloudflare’s network.