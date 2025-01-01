Cloudflare Social Impact Projects Portal

Understand the resources available to you as a participant of Cloudflare social impact programs, fine-tune your performance and security settings, and learn how to get set up with our products.
Through Project Galileo, a Cloudflare Impact program, we provide free security services to organizations supporting the arts, human rights, journalism, and democracy.
We created the Athenian Project to ensure their constituents can access election and voter registration information.
Cloudflare for Campaigns is a suite of products focused on the needs of political campaigns and state parties.
To learn more and apply for the project, visit our website.
Get the most out of your upgraded services — access all of our engineer-led video walkthroughs here: