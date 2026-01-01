PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Mandiant Threat Intelligence
Threat intelligence aims to provide specific information on threats and attackers. This includes goals of the threat actor, the conditions under which a specific threat is likely to exploit a vulnerability, outcomes for an organization should a threat be successfully executed, and more. Cloudflare and Mandiant’s partnership helps solve these problems, providing high quality telemetry and deep insights into the techniques and actors targeting an organization’s industry — and protecting teams against threats with minimal to no involvement.
Overview
Integrating Mandiant’s threat intel feeds with Cloudflare makes it simple for organizations to take advantage of active and relevant indicators of malicious activity from Mandiant’s extensive threat intelligence data. Cloudflare will take care of importing the data and refreshing it regularly to help protect organizations from the latest threats Mandiant sees on the frontlines.
Benefits
Identify risks
Threat intelligence feeds make it easy to identify the leading indicators of risk to an organization.
Cyber readiness
Improved awareness and responsiveness tools required to prepare for an attack, ensuring readiness and faster response times.
Visibility
Obtain the information needed to acquire or build technologies to support risk assessment and business use cases.
What our partners are saying
"As cyber threats continue to rapidly evolve, organizations require up-to-date and relevant intelligence integrated with their preferred technology solutions to comprehensively protect their environments. Together, Mandiant and Cloudflare are enabling our mutual customers to better protect themselves from malicious actors that are active on the front lines right now."
-Robert Wallace
Senior Director, Strategy, Mandiant
Resources
BLOG
Bring your own license and threat feeds to use with Cloudflare One
Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Mandiant in this announcement blog post around our Threat Intel partners.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Mandiant Partner Brief
Read about how Cloudflare partners with Mandiant and how you can benefit from this partnership.