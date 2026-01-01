PARTNERS
Cloudflare + PacketFabric
Connect to Cloudflare via a private, secure, and dedicated connection with the PacketFabric Marketplace
PacketFabric is designed from the ground up for elasticity, scale, performance, programmability, and security without compromise, enabling enterprises to build an agile cloud core that delivers optimal digital business outcomes. PacketFabric’s Network as a Service (NaaS) platform leverages a massively scalable private optical network, the latest in packet switching technology, and end-to-end automation.
PacketFabric delivers on-demand, private, and secure connectivity services between hundreds of premier colocation facilities and cloud providers across the globe. IT, network, and DevOps teams can deploy cloud-scale connectivity in minutes via an advanced Application Program Interface (API) and web portal.
Partnership Overview
The Cloudflare Network Interconnection (CNI) partnership with PacketFabric allows mutual customers to interconnect privately at layer 2, without requiring additional physical cabling. Instead, the customer can order a port and a virtual connection on a dashboard, and the interconnection ‘fabric’ will establish the connection. Since many large customers are already connected to these fabrics for their connections to traditional Cloud providers, it is a very convenient method to establish private connectivity with Cloudflare.
Benefits
Reliable and consistent
Dedicated, high-capacity link ensures the performance is reliable and consistent when compared to the public Internet; select speeds for your port.
Private and secure
The highest level of protection with private, secure layer 2 links into the Cloudflare network.
Software defined
On-demand provisioning with user controlled scalability. Connect at sub-rate speeds to avoid idle capacity and wasted costs.
What our partners are saying
"Our customers can now connect to Cloudflare via a private, secure, and dedicated connection via the PacketFabric Marketplace. PacketFabric is proud to be a launch partner for Cloudflare’s Interconnection program. Our large U.S. footprint provides the reach and density that Cloudflare customers need."
-Dave Ward
CEO, PacketFabric
