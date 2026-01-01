PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Elastic
Easy configuration and deployment of ready-to-use dashboards for logs and analytics with Elastic and Cloudflare
Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere.
From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe.
Partnership Overview
Elastic and Cloudflare’s analytics integration brings security and performance insights from Cloudflare. Once successfully imported, Cloudflare dashboards can be found in Kibana.
The integration provides access to nine dashboards to help analyze Cloudflare logs, and will offer your team the ability to perform tasks from debugging to tracing. Additionally, a set of filters can help narrow analysis by date and time, device type, country, user agent, client IP, hostname, and more.
The integration is based on Cloudflare’s Analytics API and Logpush can be configured via API. Find more information on Cloudflare’s developer documentation.
Benefits
Monitoring and alerting
Use Elastic Cloud’s monitoring and alerting features to alert you on events you specify, and manage Logpush via API.
Complete visibility
Elastic provides full visibility into events and trends on your sites and applications with a comprehensive set of tasks and filters.
Ease-of-use and simple setup
Get started with just a few clicks by configuring your Elastic deployment through the Kibana user interface and viewing the dashboards all in one place.
