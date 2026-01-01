Subject Line: Request to attend Cloudflare Connect 2026 – [Date]

Hi [NAME],

I’m writing to request your approval to attend Cloudflare Connect 2026 in San Francisco. This is Cloudflare’s flagship event focused on the Connectivity Cloud —the next evolution in how we manage security, performance, and networking in one unified platform.

Attending this event will directly benefit our current goals, specifically allowing me to:

Solve critical challenges: Get 1:1 time with Cloudflare engineers to troubleshoot our specific hurdles with [Project 1, e.g., Zero Trust adoption] and [Project 2, e.g., reducing egress costs].

Get 1:1 time with Cloudflare engineers to troubleshoot our specific hurdles with [Project 1, e.g., Zero Trust adoption] and [Project 2, e.g., reducing egress costs]. Consolidate our stack: Learn how to leverage the Connectivity Cloud to replace disparate point products, potentially reducing our vendor sprawl and overhead.

Learn how to leverage the Connectivity Cloud to replace disparate point products, potentially reducing our vendor sprawl and overhead. Stay ahead of the curve: Gain early access to product roadmaps for Workers AI and the latest in post-quantum cryptography to ensure our infrastructure remains future-proof.

Gain early access to product roadmaps for Workers AI and the latest in post-quantum cryptography to ensure our infrastructure remains future-proof. Professional development: Participate in hands-on labs and technical deep dives that would otherwise take months of self-study to master.

I’ve estimated the total cost to be [$ TOTAL], which includes the registration fee, travel, and lodging. I will provide a post-event report summarizing the key takeaways and a plan for how we can implement these efficiencies immediately.

Thank you for considering this investment in our team’s technical capabilities.

Best,

[YOUR NAME]