Cloudflare + Teraco

Accelerate your digital transformation strategy with Teraco and Cloudflare

Teraco provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data centres, and with over 20,000 cross-connects, is Africa’s most interconnected data centre hub. As the first provider of highly resilient, vendor-neutral data environments in sub-Saharan Africa, Teraco brings global content closer to the digital edge.

With its world-class data centre infrastructure and network dense ecosystems, Teraco forms a vital part of the African Internet’s backbone and is an essential part of the modern enterprise’s digital transformation strategy. Its ever-expanding ecosystems move Teraco beyond colocation and firmly establish it as an open marketplace for digital growth and innovation. Discovering new business partners, making strategic interconnection choices, on-ramping to your choice of cloud, and reaching new markets globally – Teraco provides a highly secure, flexible and resilient home for digital organisations the world over.

Partnership Overview

Cloudflare is partnering with Teraco to assist customers in gaining easier access to Cloudflare’s globally distributed network, via Cloudflare’s Network Interconnect (CNI) program. As part of CNI, Teraco allows mutual customers to interconnect directly and privately to Cloudflare when an organization is in the same data center as Cloudflare.

Benefits

Reliable and consistent

Dedicated, high-capacity link ensures the performance is reliable and consistent when compared to the public Internet.

Private and secure

The highest level of protection with private, secure layer 1 links into the Cloudflare network.

Resources

BLOG

Expanding Network Interconnect Partners

Learn how Cloudflare partnered with Teraco in this blog post about our Network Interconnect partnerships expansion.

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Teraco Configuration Details

Discover how to extend your network to Cloudflare over secure, high-performance links in Teraco’s colocation facilities.

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Physical Interconnection Locations

Learn which locations are available with Teraco, our Physical Interconnection (PNI) partner.

