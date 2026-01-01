PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Megaport
Benefit from more flexibility and on-demand, secure connections with Megaport and Cloudflare
Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company’s global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions.
Partnership Overview
Cloudflare’s partnership with Megaport allows mutual customers to connect privately at Layer 2, without requiring added physical cabling. Customers simply order a port and virtual connection through the Megaport portal, and the Megaport platform establishes the connection to all Cloudflare’s services while maintaining connectivity to customers’ traditional cloud provider.
Benefits
Reliable and consistent
Dedicated, high-capacity link ensures the performance is reliable and consistent when compared to the public Internet; select speeds from 50 Mbps to 10 Gbps and scale from 1 Mbps to 10 Gbps based on workload.
Private and secure
The highest level of protection with private, secure layer 2 links into the Cloudflare network.
Software defined
On-demand provisioning with user controlled scalability. Connect at sub-rate speeds to avoid idle capacity and wasted costs.
What our partners are saying
"Cloudflare and Megaport are driven to offer greater flexibility to our customers. In addition to accessing Cloudflare’s platform on Megaport’s global Internet exchange service, customers can now provision on-demand, secure connections through our Software Defined Network directly to Cloudflare Network Interconnect on-ramps globally. With over 700 enabled data centers in 23 countries, Megaport extends the reach of CNI onramps to the locations where enterprises house their critical IT infrastructure. Because Cloudflare is interconnected with our SDN, customers can point, click, and connect in real time. We’re delighted to grow our partnership with Cloudflare and bring CNI to our services ecosystem — allowing customers to build multi-service, secure connected IT architectures in a matter of minutes."
-Matt Simpson
VP of Cloud Services, Megaport
Resources
BLOG
Announcing Network Interconnect Partnerships
Learn how Cloudflare partnered with Megaport in this Network Interconnection partnerships announcement blog post.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Configuring Interconnections with Megaport
Read more about how to configure interconnections with Megaport and how to create a VXC with a service key.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Megaport Partner Brief
Read about how Cloudflare partners with Megaport and how you can benefit from this partnership.