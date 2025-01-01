Cloudflare Social Impact Projects Portal

Cloudflare for Campaigns is a suite of products focused on the needs of political campaigns and state parties.

Qualified federal election candidates are eligible to receive a package of products free of charge, provided by Cloudflare in partnership with the nonprofit Defending Digital Campaigns.

Participants receive Business-level service, which includes our Web Application Firewall, Rate Limiting, Load Balancing, Enterprise-level “I'm Under Attack Support,” Bot Management, and multi-user account enablement.

To ensure the security of internal campaign teams, we provide Zero Trust products such as Cloudflare Access and Gateway.

To learn more and apply for the project, visit our website.