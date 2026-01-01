PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Equinix
Pursue a software-defined, virtualized, and API-driven network connection through Equinix and Cloudflare
Equinix is the world’s digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today’s businesses to access all the right places, partners, and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences, and multiply their value.
Partnership Overview
Cloudflare is partnering with Equinix to assist customers in gaining easier access to Cloudflare’s globally distributed network, via Cloudflare’s Network Interconnect (CNI) program. As part of CNI, Equinix FabricTM allows mutual customers to interconnect directly and privately to Cloudflare -- even when an organization is not physically located in the same data center as Cloudflare. The customer can order a port and a virtual connection on a dashboard, and Equinix’s interconnection fabric will establish the connection to Cloudflare’s network.
Benefits
Visibility
Get access to a broad range of services with an integrated, purpose-built network and security solutions that provide insight into all traffic across your network infrastructure.
Flexibility
Balance workloads across public and private cloud deployments and enforce consistent security policies across multiple environments.
Integrated solution
Replace the patchwork of appliances and WAN technologies with a single network that brings together security, performance, and control in one user interface.
What our partners are saying
"Equinix and Cloudflare share the vision of software-defined, virtualized, and API-driven network connections. The availability of Cloudflare on the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric demonstrates that shared vision and we’re excited to offer it to our joint customers today."
-Joseph Harding
Head of Global Platform and Product Marketing, Equinix
Resources
BLOG
Announcing Network Interconnect Partnerships
Learn how Cloudflare partnered with Equinix in this Network Interconnection partnerships announcement blog post.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Order an Equinix Fabric Connection
Read more about how to configure interconnections with Equinix.
BLOG
Enabling Secure Infrastructure Interconnection
Learn from Equinix how this partnership enables the delivery of secure digital infrastructure interconnection.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Physical Interconnection Locations
Learn which locations are available with Equinix, our Physical Interconnection (PNI) partner.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Equinix Partner Brief
Read about how Cloudflare partners with Equinix and how you can benefit from this partnership.