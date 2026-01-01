PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Automattic
Cloudflare and Automattic partner to reduce data transfer fees
Automattic is the company behind WordPress.com, WooCommerce, and Jetpack, among other products. They’re a distributed company with more than 800 employees in 69 countries speaking 83 different languages. Their common goal is to democratize publishing so that anyone with a story can tell it, regardless of income, gender, politics, language, or where they live in the world. They believe in Open Source and the vast majority of their work is available under the GPL.
Commitment
At Automattic we believe in making the web a better place, and part of that is enabling our customers to build and scale their web properties with freedom.
Bandwidth Alliance Pricing
Automattic does not charge its customers for bandwidth and supports the Bandwidth Alliance.
What our partners are saying
"At Automattic we believe in making the web a better place, and part of that is enabling our customers to build and scale their web properties with freedom. We look forward to partnering with the Bandwidth Alliance to further this mission in allowing a freer flow of data on the internet."
-James Grierson
Global Partnerships, Automattic
Resources
BLOG
Introducing the Bandwidth Alliance
Learn how Cloudflare and Automattic partnered to reduce egress fees in this Bandwidth Alliance announcement blog post.