This video features David Schwed, CTO at Halborn

Tell us about yourself and your company.

David Schwed: My name is David Schwed. I'm the Chief Operating Officer for Halborn. Halborn is an elite blockchain cyber security firm. We build security products and provide end-to-end cyber security solutions to some of the top Web3 organizations.

Why did you start using Cloudflare?

There were a few key reasons why we decided to go with Cloudflare. First and foremost, we were looking for a way to improve the performance of our website. We found that Cloudflare's global network of data centers were able to significantly reduce load times and improve overall user experience. In addition to performance, cyber security is also a major concern for us. We wanted to make sure that our website was also protected from threats like DDoS attacks and malware. Cloudflare offered a range of security features that gave us that peace of mind that we were looking for. And finally, reliability. Reliability was very important to us. We wanted to make sure that our website was always available to our users, and Cloudflare's network is designed to be highly available and resistant to outages.

What benefits have you seen since using Cloudflare?

Overall, we were able to achieve the results we set out for when engaging with Cloudflare. We've seen an increase in performance based on load times of our site. We've seen the security events that Cloudflare helped block or mitigate. And additionally, we have not experienced any outages since we've been on Cloudflare.

I love the autonomy that Cloudflare gives us with all of the capabilities either via API or through the UX.