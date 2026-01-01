“Everything in our stack is serverless and globally distributed by default; and that’s by design to allow our team to build and scale our applications quickly. An API-driven database is very important for IoT applications where much of the infrastructure – like Cloudflare Workers – is connectionless and requires solutions that can meet the demands of real-time, operational data. The serverless attributes of Cloudflare and Fauna means we can genuinely do more, faster, without the resource and operational strain of physical hardware or management-intensive software solutions.”

-Will Kebbell

CTO, Connexin