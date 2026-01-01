PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Fauna
Revolutionize your data scaling capabilities with Fauna and Cloudflare, the dynamic duo empowering developers to transcend traditional limitations.
Fauna, a pioneering distributed document-relational database, seamlessly melds the agility of NoSQL with the robustness of relational databases, all while ensuring ACID compliance. Engineered to free teams from legacy systems, Fauna delivers a fully-fledged serverless database experience, decreasing Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), exceptional performance, mitigating risks, and enhancing flexibility for Cloudflare driven projects. Fauna is easy to start as it removes the burden of managing database operations at scale. Innovators like SiteGPT, Insights.gg, Connexin, and Fabriq trust Fauna and Cloudflare to power their applications.
Partnership overview
With Fauna, development teams simplify code and ship faster using a cloud API that delivers the best of relational and document querying, allowing expressive business logic in the data layer. Cloudflare Workers’ global edge network – comprising over 300 cities in over 100 countries – enables serverless functions to run as close as possible to end users. Combined, development teams can handle transactional data workloads, eliminate database operations, and scale high-performance applications effortlessly.
Benefits
Forgo trade-offs
Don’t compromise between distributing the data for improved performance, availability, and scale.
Make state at the edge seamless
Apply use cases like querying complex datasets or communicating with a relational system-of-record.
Build with confidence
Optimize your usage of Cloudflare Workers to build applications seamlessly and without roadblocks.
What our partners are saying
“Modern companies are increasingly facing the future. Customers are building atop architectures that enable rapid development cycles while supporting global scale. With Fauna and Cloudflare Workers, many customers have found their ideal match and aren’t looking back. At a time when applications grow to global usership in days rather than years, our customers have set themselves apart by utilizing serverless and distributed architectures to maximize the productivity and performance of developers and applications alike.”
-Hassen Karaa
VP of Product, Fauna
“Everything in our stack is serverless and globally distributed by default; and that’s by design to allow our team to build and scale our applications quickly. An API-driven database is very important for IoT applications where much of the infrastructure – like Cloudflare Workers – is connectionless and requires solutions that can meet the demands of real-time, operational data. The serverless attributes of Cloudflare and Fauna means we can genuinely do more, faster, without the resource and operational strain of physical hardware or management-intensive software solutions.”
-Will Kebbell
CTO, Connexin
Resources
BLOG
Announcing Cloudflare's Database Partners
Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Fauna in this announcement blog post around our Database Partners.
CASE STUDY
Building the next generation search engine with Fauna and Cloudflare Workers
Learn how MeetKai, a current customer of Fauna and Cloudflare, has benefited from globally distributed transactional data access at low latency.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Get started with Cloudflare Workers and Fauna (Cloudflare docs)
Create a serverless, globally distributed REST API with Cloudflare Workers and Fauna with this tutorial.