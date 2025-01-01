Dealer eProcess uses SSL for SaaS to securely deliver their customers’ sites.

The Dealer eProcess website platform was designed with a unique, customer-centric design. All website features, from navigation to image optimization, were built within their responsive platform to give the customer the quickest, easiest car-buying experience possible. Whether a user is on mobile device, tablet, or desktop, they will get a completely secure (SSL/HTTPS) hassle-free web-browsing experience that no one else can match.

Dealer eProcess’ Challenge: Scaling and Protecting Customer Sites “Our customers need to have optimal website performance to generate business and leads, they’re relying on us to provide that for them,” said Jim Bodine, Chief Information Officer at Dealer eProcess. “With over 1600 different websites to protect, choosing Cloudflare’s “always on” DDoS mitigation and WAF to protect all our customers at once was an easy choice to make.”

Dealer eProcess’ Solution: Integrated, Always-On Security Dealer eProcess quickly enlisted some DDoS protection, but wanted to make sure they had the perfect fit as they secured a long-term vendor. “We analyzed all vendor options,” Bodine noted, “but Cloudflare’s competitors had smaller networks and were less featured than Cloudflare. We use Cloudflare’s CDN, Argo Smart Routing, DDoS Mitigation, Web Application Firewall, Rate Limiting to protect against bots, as well as SSL for SaaS. The combination of all these performance and security products in one interface that’s easy to manage made choosing Cloudflare easy.”

Now, not only are Dealer eProcess’ customer’s sites protected by Cloudflare’s best-in-class DDoS mitigation, but with SSL for SaaS these sites are automatically provisioned with SSL certificates that are managed and renewed by Cloudflare. This means that when these sites process secure information, such as customer payment information, these transactions are handled over secure, encrypted connections. Plus, Dealer eProcess’ customers do not have to go through the painful process of buying and sending certificates for their domains and then renewing them a year later—Cloudflare automates and manages the entire certificate lifecycle.