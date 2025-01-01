Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SV-SASE. Announcement >

Cloudflare Access

Fast, reliable Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

Access verifies context (like identity and device posture) to secure access across your entire environment — no VPN required.

BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE ACCESS
Improve team productivity

Make on-premises applications as easy to use as SaaS apps. ZTNA reduces remote access support tickets by 80% compared to a VPN.

Simplify management

Simplify the setup and operation of ZTNA with robust software connectors and unified Zero Trust policies.

Eliminate lateral movement

Shrink your attack surface by enforcing context-based, least-privilege access policies for every resource.

Scale Zero Trust effortlessly

Shield critical applications and high-risk user groups first — then expand cloud-native ZTNA to protect your entire business.

How it works

Manage user access across your entire environment

Cloudflare Access verifies and secures employee and third-party access across all of your self-hosted, SaaS, and non-web applications, helping mitigate risk and ensure a smooth user experience.

It checks granular context like identity and device posture for every request to provide fast, reliable access across your business.

ANALYST RECOGNITION
Cloudflare named in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Single-Vendor SASE

We believe this recognition is a testament to Cloudflare’s “light branch, heavy cloud” architecture and its ability to help global, cloud-minded enterprises accelerate their network modernization.

Cloudflare a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Security Service Edge Solutions, Q1 2024

Cloudflare received the highest score in the global network criterion. We believe this recognition validates our commitment to build SASE “the right way,” converging network and security services on a composable, programmable connectivity cloud.

Cloudflare named a "Leader" in 2023 KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for SASE

Through its 2023 SASE market analysis, KuppingerCole Analysts AG cited several Cloudflare strengths such as our large globally distributed presence and sophisticated traffic acceleration, massive backbone capacity, 100% uptime guarantee, and innovative Remote Browser Isolation.

What our customers are saying

“Cloudflare Access was a game-changer for Bitso. It made Zero Trust much easier. We now manage access to internal resources more efficiently, ensuring the right people have the right level of access to the right resources, regardless of their location, device or network.”

Cybersecurity Lead, Bitso

TOP ACCESS USE CASES

Cloudflare Access provides simple, secure user access to your internal resources — without a VPN

Augment / replace your VPN

Offload critical applications for better security and an improved user experience.

Manage third-party access

Authenticate third-party users (like contractors) with clientless options, social identity providers, and more.

Empower developers

Ensure privileged technical users can access critical infrastructure — without performance trade-offs.

Helping organizations worldwide progress toward Zero Trust

Compare all platform features

Get Cloudflare Access for your enterprise

1 Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Zero Trust Network Access, by Peer Contributors, 30 January 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the US and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks and The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS CUSTOMERS’ CHOICE badge is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner® Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

