Editorial Mission



theNET is a publication dedicated to technology business leaders and committed to the idea that technology should be powerful, widely applicable, and easy to use.

We believe that the technology industry as a whole and core infrastructure providers in particular confuse complexity with power, lock-in with loyalty, and business profits with customer value.

theNET provides thought-provoking ideas, key insights, and cautionary tales to help leaders navigate crucial technology decisions and achieve their organizations' priorities with (and sometimes in spite of) today's near infinite range of technology choices and strategies.

As a publication of Cloudflare, theNET unapologetically reflects Cloudflare’s philosophies on how to build, price, and gain value from technology investments.

Have a topic you’d like to see us cover? Drop a note to thenet@cloudflare.com.