Streamlining data compliance

Reduce compliance risk and lower TCO by up to 50%
Blueprint Connectivity Cloud - Before

With data growing exponentially, and accelerated digital modernization, organizations are struggling to maintain regulatory compliance. But compliance leaders can streamline the process with one control plane and composable security controls. Request a consultation to learn how to get started.

Blueprint Connectivity Cloud - Before

Resources

Whitepaper

This EMA report examines the data compliance landscape and offers actionable recommendations for maintaining compliance.

Download PDF
The state of data security and regulatory compliance
Infographic

This infographic provides a simplified strategy for solving today’s data compliance challenges.

Download PDF
Solution brief

Address evolving requirements with a composable platform that helps enterprises streamline compliance with extensible security controls.

Download PDF
See how leading enterprises streamline compliance with Cloudflare

PhonePe protects over 33 million merchants and provides a frictionless and low-latency customer experience to over 400 million registered users, using Cloudflare.

Read case study

Flo, the leading women’s health app, uses Cloudflare to help safeguard customer data.

Read case study

Temple & Webster has deployed Cloudflare to replace legacy performance and security solutions, secure employee access and accelerate regulatory compliance.

Read case study

Request a consultation to achieve:

  • 65% reduced likelihood of data breach
  • 24% reduction on annual cyber insurance premiums
  • 59% reduced time spent on managing systems/processes

Talk to an expert

In submitting this form, you agree to receive information from Cloudflare related to our products, events, and special offers. You can unsubscribe from such messages at any time. We never sell your data, and we value your privacy choices. Please see our Privacy Policy for information.

Looking for support? Click here

GETTING STARTED

SOLUTIONS

SUPPORT

COMPLIANCE

PUBLIC INTEREST

COMPANY

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark