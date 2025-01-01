Build your NIS2 compliance strategy

Discover ways to streamline EU cyber security compliance
Data compliance and protection illustration

The EU’s Network and Information Security Directive 2.0 (NIS2) will compel many organizations to strengthen their cyber security strategies. Adopting a unified networking and security platform can help your team reduce risks and comply with new requirements — without adding costs or complexity.

Work with Cloudflare to develop your NIS2 compliance plan.

Data compliance and protection illustration

NIS2 Compliance Resources

Webinar

This webinar reviews the most important changes under NIS2 and addresses required risk management measures to help meet NIS2 requirements.

Aligning to nis2 cybersecurity
Whitepaper

This whitepaper describes the transition from NIS1 to NIS2 compliance and how a connectivity cloud like Cloudflare can help you maintain compliance.

Aligning to nis2 cybersecurity - whitepaper thumbnail
Ebook

This ebook describes several compliance challenges of existing security approaches and how a connectivity cloud can help you overcome them.

Thumbnail data compliance ebook
See how leading enterprises streamline compliance with Cloudflare

PhonePe protects over 33 million merchants and provides a frictionless and low-latency customer experience to over 400 million registered users, using Cloudflare.

Temple & Webster has deployed Cloudflare to replace legacy performance and security solutions, secure employee access and accelerate regulatory compliance.

Porsche Informatik relies on Cloudflare to manage traffic for its brand and dealer network, protect its websites from the internet, and automate cloud migration tasks

