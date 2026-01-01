PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Splunk
Help customers modernize their security operations with Splunk and Cloudflare
Splunk helps organizations around the world turn data into doing by empowering IT, DevOps, and security teams to transform their organizations with data from any source and on any timescale. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act on data at any scale.
Partnership Overview
Splunk and Cloudflare’s analytics integration drives the outcomes customers need to modernize their security operations, providing comprehensive visibility across multiple dashboards.
Through this integration with Splunk, users can get an overview of the most important metrics from their sites and applications, detect threats and other malicious activities, and identify and address performance issues and configurations.
The integration supports pushing logs directly to Splunk. Learn how to deploy Logpush via the Cloudflare dashboard or via API in our developer documentation.
Benefits
Comprehensive insights
Get detailed analytics and logs through this integration around the security, performance, and reliability of your web traffic.
Filters
Apply a standard set of filters to your dashboard by client country, device type, IP, request host, request URI, user agent, edge response status, and more.
Custom data model
The Cloudflare App for Splunk comes with a data model with an accelerated time frame and custom configuration.
What our partners are saying
"Organizations are in a state of digital transformation on a journey to the cloud. Most of our customers deploy services in multiple clouds and have legacy systems on premise. Splunk provides visibility across all of this, and more importantly, with SOAR we can automate remediation. We are excited about the Cloudflare partnership, and adding their data into Splunk drives the outcomes customers need to modernize their security operations."
Jane Wong
VP Product Management, Security, Splunk
Resources
BLOG
Announcing Analytics Partnerships
Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Splunk in these blog posts around our Analytics partners.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Analyze Cloudflare Logs with Splunk
Learn how to analyze Cloudflare logs using Splunk with this tutorial.
BLOG
Expanding Analytics Partnerships
Discover how Cloudflare expanded its partnership with Splunk by enabling Logpush into Splunk from the UI.
SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES
Enable Logpush to Splunk
Learn how to enable Logpush directly to Splunk via the Cloudflare dashboard or API.