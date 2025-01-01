Cloudflare Web3

Create secure, fast, and reliable applications built on Web3 technology — including the Ethereum network and InterPlanetary File System (IPFS).
Cloudflare enables you to securely access content from Web3 networks without installing or running any special software.
With data centers in hundreds of cities worldwide, Cloudflare delivers content requested through our gateways from the closest location to your end users.
Cloudflare — not your developers — maintains and monitors security, reliability, and performance for every gateway you create.
Cloudflare’s IPFS gateway provides a read-only, HTTP-accessible interface to the Interplanetary File System (IPFS) — enabling easy consumption for large customer bases that use traditional web clients.
Cloudflare’s Ethereum gateway provides read and write access to the Ethereum network, so developers can use Ethereum in front-facing applications without any software installation.
“It's just nice to have a company like Cloudflare build a product that enables us to use IPFS and serve our front-end to our users. It's super important to us that our users feel secure using our product.”
Engineering Lead — Uniswap Labs
Easily deploy and access DApps without maintaining and monitoring your own nodes.
Deliver IPFS and Ethereum-hosted content from custom domain names via DNSLink protocols and JSON RPC queries over HTTP.
With the Cloudflare CDN, you can cache IPFS and Ethereum content as close to your end users as possible, helping improve performance and reliability.