Yes We Can

Join Cloudflare Co-founder, President, and COO Michelle Zatlyn for a series of interviews with women technology leaders. We hope you will learn, laugh, and be inspired by these conversations.
Naba is a marketer and virtual speaker who draws on her journalism experience to develop content strategies for tech companies. As the first hire on Prezi’s Editorial team focused on supporting its business users, she works closely with thought leaders to create, record, and live stream Prezi videos that are featured to their 100M+ users. In addition, Naba ideates, leads, and moderates Prezi’s hybrid work webinar series, featuring speakers from companies including Atlassian, Slido, Ecamm, Calendar, and more. Naba strives to help people share more interactive and captivating presentations by incorporating storytelling principles, no matter the audience. Her passion for storytelling stems from her roles in the newsroom and in content marketing, which allowed her to hone her craft in order to create captivating content. Naba has shared her keynote at a wide range of organizations, including Fortune 100 companies, tech firms, and nonprofit organizations. In 2021, Naba was selected as a finalist for the “Rising Star” award for the Women in Content Marketing Awards, co-presented by Content Marketing Institute and Masthead Media.
Joanna Strober is the founder and CEO of Midi Health, the only virtual-care platform for women 40+ covered by insurance. Midi's care protocols were created by world-class specialists in menopause, perimenopause and women's preventative care to ensure women live healthier lives. Prior to Midi, Joanna founded Kurbo Health, a digital therapeutic for childhood obesity that she grew to serve tens of thousands of adolescents worldwide and sold to WW in 2018. Prior to following her passion for digital health, Joanna spent fifteen years making investments in venture capital and private equity. Joanna is also the co-author of Getting to 50/50, a best selling book written to help parents thrive in the workforce after having children.
Kim Scott is the author of Just Work: Get \*t Done Fast and Fair as well as Radical Candor: Be a Kick-Ass Boss Without Losing Your Humanity. She co-founded two companies that help organizations put the ideas in her books into practice. Kim was a CEO coach at Dropbox, Qualtrics, Twitter, and other tech companies. Kim previously held leadership roles at Apple and Google. Earlier in her career Kim managed a pediatric clinic in Kosovo and started a diamond-cutting factory in Moscow.
Jean Yang is the founder and CEO of Akita Software, a developer tools company building “one-click” observability. Previously, Jean was a professor of Computer Science at Carnegie Mellon University. Jean has a PhD from MIT, holds software tools patents from work at Microsoft Research and Facebook, and was selected as one of the MIT Technology Review's 35 Innovators Under 35 in 2016.
Christine Spang is the Co-Founder and CTO of Nylas where she leads Nylas’ technical strategy and the development and delivery of cutting-edge productivity-driven products and experiences for software developers and technical teams. Prior to founding Nylas, she was a principal developer at Ksplice and Oracle where she focused on backend systems. As a female founder and CTO, Christine is a strong advocate of diversity within the developer and broader tech communities through organizations such as Lesbians Who Tech, Dev Color, and Women Who Code. Christine holds a degree in computer science from MIT.
Ashley Faus is a marketer, writer, and speaker by day, and a singer, actor, and fitness fiend by night. Her work has been featured in TIME, Forbes, and The Journal of Brand Strategy. She's shared insights with audiences at Harvard Business Review, INBOUND, and MarketingProfs. She currently works for Atlassian, a collaboration software maker on a mission to unleash the potential of every team.
As Vice President, Global Business Operations and Strategy for the National Basketball Association, Diane Gotua leads the development of inorganic revenue opportunities to grow and diversify the NBA’s business internationally through strategic partnerships. Diane has played a critical role in the formation of various transformative partnerships including the formation of NBA Africa, the establishment of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in partnership with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), expansion of the G-League in Mexico in partnership with Capitanes, establishment of the Reliance Foundation-Jr. NBA program in India, and the NBA Experience at Disney Springs in Orlando. In 2019, Diane served as interim Managing Director for NBA India. Prior to her assignment in Mumbai, Diane served as general manager for USA Basketball (USAB) and directed the league’s efforts in monetizing USAB’s commercial rights across media, sponsorship, merchandise, and events. Prior to joining the NBA, Diane served as Assistant Vice President within Barclays Capital’s and Lehman Brothers’ investment banking groups where she executed a number of transactions for global industrials and communications, media and entertainment clients. Prior to Lehman Brothers, Diane was an analyst at the International Monetary Fund in Washington, D.C. Diane received her MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business, with concentrations in finance and strategy, and her bachelor’s degree in economics from Ateneo De Manila University. Diane currently resides in Connecticut with her husband and their three children.
Kendi Ntwiga – Nderitu is the Country Manager for Microsoft Kenya responsible for developing and maintaining effective relationships across the company’s subsidiaries, and regional sales and marketing departments. The role also calls for the creation of strategies, building of plans, allocation of resources and the establishment of priorities and supervising engagements – all with the ultimate goal of increasing Microsoft’s share of voice. Prior to joining Microsoft, Kendi served as the General Manager of the East, West and Central Africa Cluster for Check Point Software. Her extensive resume includes roles at Oracle, HP, and Intel, where she was tasked with leading and implementing business strategies across sub-Saharan Africa. Passionate about the potential of technology to streamline trade and commerce on the continent, Nderitu has proved instrumental in helping various organisations develop strategic digital roadmaps, ultimately enabling them to improve efficiencies and reduce costs. In fact, it’s this same passion that led to her being recognised as an Emerging Leader in Innovation and Entrepreneurship by the US government through the TechWomen program. Kendi is also the founder of She-Goes-Tech, an initiative created with the purpose of mentoring young girls and women who are pursuing STEM careers. Her dedication to mentoring women in the tech space has also seen her lead gender inclusion discussions across different forums, including the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Zimkhita Buwa is the CEO and Board Member of Quintica South Africa, a local tech business focused on automation in a digital-first business world. For almost 20 years, Buwa has been a trailblazer in the innovation and digital space, working her way up from SAP Business Intelligence Analyst at an African-based energy group, to Chief Operating Officer at a well-known software development house, and later becoming Head of Intelligent Business Applications Core Practice at a global systems integrator and managed services provider for hybrid IT. Since 2016, she has served on the board of Silicon Cape, a non-profit organisation that promotes technology entrepreneurship in the Western Cape, Africa’s Tech Capital. Her numerous accolades include winning the Techwomen Emerging Leader and MTN Outstanding Women in ICT awards, as well as being nominated for the Digital Female Awards in the category of Global Hero, representing women who follow diverse global goals and shape the world around them with their digital mindset.
Brenda Chang is currently a Senior Product Manager at Alto Pharmacy building a digital pharmacy that customers can access anytime at their fingertips. She has spent the last 5 years both scaling consumer products at Dropbox and Glassdoor as well as creating new consumer products from 0 to 1 at Lumosity. She comes from a non-traditional, non-tech background and transitioned into Product Management from data analysis. Her diverse experiences have developed strong flexible and adaptable frameworks for product strategy, growth, and monetization. She is most excited and fulfilled when she can lead her team to create elegant, simple solutions for complicated customer and business problems.
Uma Chingunde is Vice President of Engineering at Render, helping build an innovative public cloud alternative for developers. She has more than 15 years of experience building and managing teams focused on cloud computing technologies. Most recently, she built and led Stripe’s Compute group that supported the internal compute platform so that all of Stripe engineering could deploy and operate their services with security, reliability, and scale during the company’s growth phase. Prior to Stripe, Chingunde was an engineering leader at Delphix and also at VMware.
Kennedy McDaniel is a bio-optimist entrepreneur and operator with a clear understanding that biology is the future of technology. She is deeply motivated by human need and technologically obsessed with the cutting edge of biology, algorithms, and hardware. She oversees product at Canid, an early stage startup providing comprehensive vaccine management for community pediatric practices. She is also a co-founder of the Glassfloor, a founder development community.
Saumya has spent the last dozen years as a legal and strategic advisor to hypergrowth consumer technology startups. Currently she is the Head of Legal at Public, the social investing app. Members of Public can use the app to buy stocks and ETFs, learn about the markets and personal finance, and discuss the companies that they love within a fun and inclusive community of investors. Public is building a vibrant and diverse community that is roughly 40% women and 45% people of color – opening the markets to a broader set of Americans, so more can benefit from the growth engine that is the US stock market. Prior to that, she was General Counsel at The Wing, a network of coworking spaces built for women, and VP Legal at Casper, where she helped take the company public and scale the business from small startup to global sleep brand.
Lorraine has spent her career developing editorial strategies and leading editorial teams for Silicon Valley-based companies. She is currently the Editorial Director at Prezi and a top-rated virtual keynote speaker with more than 300,000 followers on LinkedIn who regularly turn to her for insights, advice, and expertise. Lorraine was the first Editorial hire at Prezi. She leads a team that works closely with influencers and thought leaders to create, record, and livestream compelling videos that educate and inspire people all over the world on topics across business, sales, marketing, L&D, and education. She is also a founding member and leader for Women@Prezi. Before Prezi, she was a News Editor at LinkedIn, where she held a lead role on the 24-hour news team that reported for and launched the LinkedIn News module; built the social media strategy for LinkedIn News; served as the editorial lead for LinkedIn’s first newsletter product; and conceptualized and hosted its popular #FemaleFounders video series. She is a member of Northwestern’s Council of 100, an invite-only organization of NU women selected based on career trajectory, achievements, and commitment to mentoring, and a mentor at Digital Women Leaders, a resource for women working in news who are looking for career advice.
Cristina Cordova is an angel investor and advisor, partnering with founders building SaaS, developer tools and financial technology products. She focuses her time with founders and executives solving critical issues for businesses, developers and toolmakers. Previously, Cristina was the Head of Platform and Partnerships at Notion, responsible for all platform product initiatives and partnerships. From 2018 to 2020, she was the Head of Corporate Card and Treasury at Stripe. She was responsible for founding and launching new financial products, leading an organization with teams across product, engineering and operations. From 2012 to 2018, Cristina was Head of Payments & Platform Partnerships at Stripe, driving new internal innovation, and exploring and closing new strategic partnerships. She led the launch of new marketplace payments products, used by top customers in the sharing economy including Lyft and Postmates. Her organization acquired and managed top distribution partnerships, including Shopify, Xero and Squarespace. She built first-in-kind product partnerships with Apple, Facebook, Google and Twitter. She also established and led the Diversity & Inclusion function at Stripe, launching employee resource groups, an annual inclusion survey, return-to-work program and development programs for mid-career women, while significantly growing headcount of underrepresented groups in engineering.
Dora Jambor is a graduate student in Computer Science at McGill University, and the Quebec AI Institute (Mila), working under Joelle Pineau and Dzmitry Bahdanau. Her research is in semantic parsing, the task of automatically translating natural language to executable programs. Specifically, her research is in developing AI models for semantic parsing that are more data efficient, and can better generalize to novel scenarios they have not encountered before. Currently, Dora is also a Visiting Researcher at ServiceNow where she works with Dzmitry Bahdanau. Previously, she worked as a Scientist in Residence at the Creative Destruction Labs and NextAI where she advised various startups. Prior to that, she was a machine learning engineer at Shopify working with recommender systems for personalization and search problems.
Valerie Spillman, Senior Director of Enterprise Risk Management at ServiceNow, is responsible for managing risks, issues and remediations across the corporate, commercial, regulated markets and federal environments. Her career started out as a Software Engineer in Australia but she quickly found herself more interested in the world of internal audit, business continuity management, and risk management. While by day she wears a risk cape, by night she wears an apron – Valerie owns a dessert business and loves creating novelty and custom cakes.
In honor of Yes We Can's first anniversary, we're thrilled to welcome back our first guest, Ann Bordetsky. Ann joined NEA as a Partner in 2021 and focuses on consumer and enterprise technologies with particular focus on the future of work, commerce and platforms. Ann has helped to build some of Silicon Valley’s most iconic technology companies in a variety of business, strategy and operating executive roles and has been a leading force in catalyzing diversity in tech as an operator, angel investor and advisor to January Ventures. Prior to NEA, Ann served as Chief Operating Officer of Rival Inc, a modern enterprise platform for live event commerce acquired by Live Nation/Ticketmaster in 2020, and an active operator angel investing in early stage saas, marketplace and consumer digital startups. She was previously Director of Business Development & Strategic initiatives at Uber, leading growth initiatives, strategic partnerships and new vertical formation. Prior to Uber, Ann was the Head of Commerce and Consumer Product Business Development at Twitter and held a variety of business development and GTM roles at pioneering early-stage marketplace and mobility startups (Wheelz and Better Place). Before joining the world of Tech and Silicon Valley startups, Ann served in government engagement and federal policy roles in DC at one of the nation’s top environmental think tanks. Ann holds an MBA from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in environmental science, policy and management from the University of California, Berkeley.
Shyvee is a Product Manager at LinkedIn Learning, where she creates inspirational learning products that help millions of people upskill and reskill. Shyvee is a compassionate leader with wide experience across product management, design thinking, digital strategy, and sales technology. She firmly believes in the power of mentorship and coaching and has spent the better part of the last decade helping hundreds of high-achieving individuals make progress in their careers and find meaning in their work. Shyvee also believes in the power of active communities and transformative relationships. Shyvee leads the Community Track for LinkedIn Women in Product and organizes community events with 1K+ attendees, from speaker series, mentorship programs, to product meetups. She is the President of the Kellogg Alumni Club of San Francisco Bay Area, serving 5K members strong. Shyvee hosts masterminds and peer coaching circles to inspire women to play bigger, and she is a mentor at First Round Capital, helping EdTech entrepreneurs in their journey.
Jean has been a Software Engineer and a Manager in Silicon Valley for 10+ years. Jean is also the Founder of Exaltitude, helping people unlock their full potentials & shape the future of technology. Prior to Exaltitude, she was the 19th engineer at WhatsApp and worked with Facebook for 5 years after the acquisition, where she built stellar products, engineering teams, and diverse communities as a Software Engineering Manager and a leader. With the passion of growing and nurturing future leaders of Silicon Valley, she has served on the committee of Women@ Facebook, Girls Who Code, and Grace Hopper Celebration, and as a mentor with Codepath and Hackbright.
Alyson Welch is the Vice President of Twilio's Enterprise General Business. She also sits on the Board of Directors for Girls in Tech. An expert in organizational planning, she has built enterprise sales capabilities from the ground up for Fortune 1000 companies and early-stage startups. Throughout her career, she’s excelled in scaling go-to-market engines and has successfully designed and executed turnaround strategies for large revenue divisions with more than $500 million in annual recurring revenue. Alyson is passionate about mentorship; in her free time, she helps tomorrow’s brightest leaders develop their skills and figure out how to advance their companies’ revenue generation strategies.
Mythili’s 25+ years of experience spans R&D, product management and general management in tech companies as well as nonprofit organizations. Previously, Mythili has served as CEO for startups in technology and in event management, and has also led regional operations for the U.S. India Business Council and the American India Foundation. Earlier in her career, Mythili spent several years in research and product management at IBM Research Labs, AT&T Bell Labs, Lucent, eVoice and Palmsource. She is currently an active angel investor and a member of several women-led investor networks that invest in women entrepreneurs and an independent board advisor to early stage startups. Mythili serves on the Regional Board of Room to Read, is a mentor for the Duke Technology Scholars program, and a Global Advisor for How Women Lead. She has a MS degree in Physics from Texas Tech University and an Executive MBA jointly offered through the AT&T School of Business and the Wharton School.
Lori Mazan is the Co-Founder and Chief Coaching Officer of Sounding Board, the preeminent global leadership development enterprise platform changing the face of leadership development through innovative technology for leaders at all levels of an organization. Lori is a seasoned executive coach who has guided hundreds of corporate executives through 1:1 coaching focused on business outcomes and developing critical leadership skills. Client companies advanced by Lori’s expertise include Fortune titans such as Chevron and Sprint as well as high growth and public companies like Intellikine, and Tapjoy, plus 10XGenomics, which became a public company in 2019 while top executives worked with Lori and the Sounding Board team. Lori has spent the last 25 years coaching C-Suite executives to leadership excellence. Many of those public and private company CEO’s expressed that they would have liked this caliber of coaching earlier in their careers. Inspired by these experiences, Lori joined with co-founder Christine Tao to launch Sounding Board as a feedback-driven, cloud-based leadership coaching platform. As an educator, Lori has spent over 10 years as a professor of social psychology and group dynamics while acting as the interim Dean of Students at Holy Names University. She is certified by the industry’s gold standard, the Coaches Training Institute, and is a founding member of the *Genentech Preferred Network of Coaches*.
Anar Simpson is a key advocate for Women, Girls and Technology. She works with technology companies, grass-roots organizations, NGOs, governments, and international agencies on the digital inclusion of women. She was appointed as a Deputy to the UN High Level Panel on Women's Economic Empowerment and led this initiative at Mozilla. She is the Strategic Partnerships Advisor for the US State Dept. TechWomen program and serves as the Global Ambassador for Technovation. Anar is a member of the Board of Directors at CARE Canada and Technovation. Anar has been recognized for her leadership and outstanding contribution to closing the industry gender gap: the Distinguished Alumni, University of Calgary, UN Women and ITU GEM-Tech Award, GSMA Global Mobile Leadership Award and as a Woman of Influence by the Silicon Valley Business Journal.
Shanti Ariker currently serves as SVP, General Counsel of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN), a $1B+ revenue SaaS CRM business, since December 2020. She has more than 20 years experience working internationally with high-growth companies. She has worked closely on Environmental, Social & Governance programs and has expertise in charity law, formation and an understanding of different philanthropic models. Shanti founded the legal pro bono program at Salesforce to work on social justice initiatives, including helping DACA recipients, creating a legal tool kit for judges in connection with the United Nations and Consortium for Street Children. She serves on the Executive Committee of American Friends of Hebrew University (Pacific Northwest Chapter), the Advisory Board for the Helen Diller Institute for Jewish Law & Israel Studies at Berkeley Law School and is a board member and corporate secretary for the Simpson Literary Project. She is an aspiring writer, currently working on her memoir. Prior to Zendesk, Ms. Ariker was VP, Deputy General Counsel at Twilio Inc. Ms. Ariker also served as SVP, General Counsel at Salesforce.org and held other senior leadership roles at Salesforce.com, Inc. and Autodesk, Inc.
Milana Rabkin Lewis is Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Stem, the leading distribution, payment, and financing solution built to simplify the process of releasing music in today’s industry and designed to empower artists & their teams to run their business truly independently. Backed by industry-leading investors including Upfront Ventures, Evolution Media, and WndrCo, Stem is one of the fastest-growing artist-centric distribution platforms championing for the creative class by bringing clarity to the music business. Previously, Milana joined United Talent Agency (UTA) as a Digital Media Agent and spent five years helping build the agency’s digital offering by advising individual and corporate clients on emerging distribution platforms, digitally-driven fundraising, and new monetization opportunities. Milana advised renowned creators Issa Rae, Gwen Stefani, and Rob Thomas, the creator of Veronica Mars, on how to leverage platforms like Kickstarter and Shopify to develop, distribute, license, and finance original content and leverage new media to connect directly with their fans. In 2015 Milana left UTA to co-found Stem.
Beth Steinberg has over 20 years of experience in organizational growth, talent strategy, and leadership development for both emerging and Fortune 1000 companies. Beth began her career at Nordstrom, where she helped open numerous new locations in the midwest region. Beth hired & integrated over 10,000 employees during her tenure at Nordstrom. She has experience scaling many emerging companies such as Facebook, Sunrun, and BrightRoll. She is a certified ICF Executive Leadership Coach and certified in multiple leadership assessments. Outside of work Beth is an investor in two local SF bars and is a fan of foreign crime dramas. Beth currently serves as the VP of People & Talent for Chime - a financial tech company based in San Francisco, CA.
Kara Nortman is a Partner at Upfront Ventures, Southern California’s largest early-stage venture capital firm, with a focus on cybersecurity and cloud. Her most recent investments include fleet management company Fleetsmith (acq. by Apple), data security platform Open Raven, identity cloud company Britive, as well as other companies in the broader future of work space. Before Upfront, Kara co-founded the children's e-commerce company Moonfrye and also spent seven years at IAC where she co-headed the M&A group and acted as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Urbanspoon and Citysearch. During her tenure at IAC she oversaw the initial investment in Tinder. Earlier in her career, she also spent time at Morgan Stanley, Microsoft, and Battery Ventures. Kara is also a founding member of All Raise, a VC-led group dedicated to increased diversity in funders and founders, a founder of LA's NWSL team "Angel City", and serves on the board of TIME’S UP.
By day, Carolyne is the co-founder and CTO of skritswap, a start-up that replaces complex jargon with easy-to-understand language. By night, she’s a Master’s student at Mila – the Quebec AI Institute. At Mila, she co-founded BiaslyAI which is a group of researchers in professor Yoshua Bengio’s Humanitarian AI group committed to detecting and correcting biases in AI, such as gender and racial bias. Previous to this, she did co-ops as a software developer with companies such as McKinsey and Klipfolio, and was on the leadership team of a start-up in the intellectual property industry that got acquired in 2015.
Christina Liu is SVP, Chief Accounting Officer at Zendesk. She is a seasoned finance executive with a proven track record of leading through sustained high growth from pre-IPO to multi-billion dollar public company, with hands-on IPO experience. She’s worked for over 20 years at Big 4 accounting firms and in the technology industry, responsible for all aspects of accounting, SEC reporting, operations, tax, treasury, procurement, and real estate, and is passionate about building strong teams and scaling for the future.
It is a fact that only 6% of tech companies have a female CEO. Katherine Regnier is proud to be one of them. She is the CEO and Founder of the Canadian startup Coconut Software, a Customer Engagement Platform trusted by large banks and credit unions such as Capital One, Arvest Bank and Vancity. Katherine is a member of the University of Washington, Foster School of Business Advisory Board and strives to set an example that women, regardless of their background or location, can indeed turn an idea into a reality.
Mika Reyes is a founder, currently building something new in the passion economy space. She is an ex-PM @LinkedIn, Kumu & Ripcord via the Kleiner Perkins Fellowship. Mika is most passionate about broadening access to opportunities, especially in emerging markets like her home, the Philippines & in S.E. Asia. On the side, she works on a virtual startup incubator for emerging markets, dances for a hiphop dance troupe, and she launched a fun social card game.
Airika Adams and Aneesah Gay host the podcast Fresh Melanin. Fresh Melanin is an on-air safe space for women of color within tech to come together and vocalize their individual experiences within the culture we live in.
Nina Bilimoria Angelo is Vice President of Product Marketing and Strategy at Top Hat, an education technology scale-up that helps colleges and universities improve learning outcomes using the power of technology. Before Top Hat, Nina led teams at Pearson and HP and worked with Fortune 500 companies as a management consultant. A seasoned "intrapreneur," Nina specializes in strategy creation, product conceptualization, messaging and positioning, partnership development and change management.
Tricia Choi is the Director of Twitch’s Design Systems Team — where she bridges the gap between brand and product. She has been a designer and director at over 13 startups, the most recent one being MoveWith — a fitness app and marketplace that she co-founded. Beyond technology, she is also a children’s book author and artist. You can find her book “Alphabetimals” published by Peekabook Press at the SF MOMA and her paintings throughout the city, most noticeably Room 210 at The Hotel Des Artes — a collaboration with Shepard Fairey.
Melissa Forss is Strategic Deal & Partnership Manager at Google Cloud in Dublin, Ireland. In her current role, she manages and coordinates Google Cloud’s most significant cloud computing enterprise deals in EMEA. Her background is not the most typical for tech – nor for sales. She is from Finland and graduated from Sciences Po Paris, with bachelors degree in political science and law and M.A in International Public Management. Melissa has a long history of working with an NGO European Youth Parliament on active citizenship, and she has always had a passion for initiatives and projects around intercultural communication, diversity, equity and inclusion.
Margarita Golod is Head of Marketing for the COVID-19 nonprofit Helping Hands Community, and the former Global Head of Trade Marketing at Houzz.
Brittany Hamilton is the Senior Director of Operations at Bench, a company that is on a mission to bring financial mastery to one million entrepreneurs. After joining Bench seven years ago as an intern, Brittany has grown with the company and today leads a team of more than 200 people. During Brittany's time at Bench, the company has seen exponential growth fueled by multiple funding rounds totaling $53 million to date.
Marjorie Janiewicz, Vice President of Sales at HackerOne, is responsible for leading the go-to-market strategy globally. She has more than 21 years of software and SAAS sales experience having recently served as Vice President of Global Corporate Sales at MongoDB the database software company. Prior to MongoDB Mrs. Janiewicz served as VP of Global Corporate Sales at SuccessFactors, then acquired by SAP. Previously Mrs. Janiewicz held leadership roles at MySQL and Oracle.
Mantazh Khanna is Head of Partner Marketing, Asia at Microsoft. She previously was Microsoft's Head of Digital Marketing in the region, was the cofounder of a startup promoting healthy lifestyles, and was a senior manager at American Express.
Christine Raschke is an executive coach who works with leaders in the entrepreneurial and corporate world. Christine has coached executives and driven professionals at Google, LinkedIn, Bain & Company, Lyft, Twitter, numerous start-ups and other big corporations.
Solmaz Shahalizadeh is Vice President of Data Science and Engineering at Shopify, leading the teams responsible for leveraging data and machine learning to reduce the complexities of commerce for over one million businesses worldwide. During her time at Shopify, she built the company’s financial data warehouse, played a critical role in their successful IPO, implemented and scaled the company’s first machine-learning products, and led multiple cross-functional teams. She champions a company culture that makes ethical, data-informed decisions and is passionate about building high-quality data products to improve the user experience.
Jaclyn Spangler is responsible for People Operations at FullStory, a platform for developing digital experiences. Previously she has served as FullStory’s Chief of Staff to the CTO, its Corporate Operations Director, and Head of Customer Experience. Before FullStory, she was a Product Manager at Expeditors.
Amy Truong is an engineering leader with 15+ years of industry experience. At Planet, Amy leads the organization that builds the Planet Platform: the APIs and GUIs that allow customers to explore and analyze satellite imagery.