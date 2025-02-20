Unifying enterprise security

Address vulnerabilities and reduce complexity with a cyber security platform

Enterprise security teams are facing the perfect storm of complexity — juggling multiple tools, dashboards, and solutions to protect a distributed workforce and thousands of applications. Meanwhile, the threat landscape expands by the day, with threat actors gaining unprecedented advantages through new technologies.

Concern is widespread, with nearly 56% of executives believing generative AI will give attackers an upper hand in the next two years. But the risks don’t just come from attackers — recent research shows that 86% of respondents agreed that complexity makes their organization more vulnerable to attacks.

Why is security still so challenging?

For starters, security teams need to protect thousands of applications without compromising performance. With one billion net-new apps expected by 2028, this is a huge task. Protection requires diverse measures — from DDoS prevention to Zero Trust — while ensuring smooth operations for users around the globe who expect applications to be lightning fast.

But here's the real challenge: Most enterprises are drowning in a sea of security alerts from disparate tools that often number in the dozens. Security teams are dealing with constant console switching and trying to correlate duplicate alerts or weed out false positives. They’re struggling to maintain consistent policies across the vast application portfolio and are racing against the clock to respond to threats. This fragmentation isn't just frustrating — it can lead to employee burnout, higher operational costs, and an increased risk of breaches.

Simplification is the solution

What enterprises really need is a simpler approach. Imagine having protection and performance working hand in hand, managing everything through a single pane of glass, and enforcing consistent policies across your entire digital estate. Some organizations have tried to unify security by pulling all data into a security information and event management (SIEM) system to achieve the coveted “single source of truth,” but that doesn’t solve inconsistent policy enforcement or slow threat response. A true unified security platform must offer rapid action, automation, and global threat intelligence across applications and networks to really solve enterprise security challenges.

The path to this ideal state starts with an honest assessment of your current security posture. Where are the gaps and bottlenecks? What are your team’s biggest complaints?

From there, you need to build a modern security architecture that leverages a global edge network to support distributed users and applications, integrates essential security services, and provides unified policy management. If this sounds like a recommendation to add a 76th tool to your security stack, that’s not the case. Tool consolidation is the goal here, but technology is just part of the solution.

Make technology more effective

Many organizations struggle to make new security tools effective without guidance. They need implementation best practices, assistance with change management, and training. In many cases, the most comprehensive approach is available through a partnership between a solution vendor and an outside consultant firm.



Imagine deploying security policies across thousands of apps with a single click, enabling you to maintain a consistent security stance across your entire IT estate and simplifying compliance reporting. It’s possible by combining the right technology with transformational methodologies, deployment expertise, and global delivery capabilities.

Be ready for what’s next

Unified cyber security is just the beginning. Threats are constantly evolving, and we're already seeing needs for post-quantum security as part of the shift toward cyber resilience.

Security might seem overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be. With a unified security platform and knowledgeable guidance, you can protect your business more effectively while reducing the burden on your team.

This article is part of a series on the latest trends and topics impacting today’s technology decision-makers.



Dive deeper into this topic.

Learn more about how unifying defenses can reduce complexity in the Unify risk posture with Cloudflare and partners brief.