Fair Future Foundation

Fair Future Foundation supports ultra-rural communities with access to healthcare, clean water, education, and electricity, bridging critical gaps in humanitarian aid.

Belarusian Investigative Center

Operating under pressure, this media outlet uncovers illicit networks in Belarus and beyond, exposing corruption, sanctions evasion, and propaganda.

Insight Crime

This think tank investigates criminal networks and security challenges across the LATAM region, helping inform policy and public awareness.

Diez.md

Diez.md delivers bilingual news on education, culture, and civic life, engaging Moldova’s youth in democratic participation.

Engage Media

EngageMedia supports activists and advocates through open tech, media, and training to protect freedom of expression and privacy.

Pussy Riot

Pussy Riot uses performance and protest to challenge human rights abuses and amplify feminist, pro-democracy messages worldwide.

5W Foundation

5WF supports global conservation teams with the tools they need to protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems.