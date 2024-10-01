Macrometa Build stateful applications that scale dynamically with Macrometa and Cloudflare

Macrometa is a Global Data Network and Edge Computing Service. Macrometa helps cloud and web developers add instant performance to their stateful data driven web, mobile, IoT apps, and APIs while cutting cloud database and server costs by 70% or more. Macrometa's serverless cloud enables cloud developers to tier, cache, process, and serve data and APIs from the edge with its globally distributed cloud database, stream data processing, pub/sub and function serving from a network of more than 100 edge locations around the world.