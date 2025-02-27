An essential part of earning and maintaining the trust of our customers is being transparent about the requests we receive from governments, courts, and private parties around the world. To this end, Cloudflare publishes semi-annual updates to our Transparency Report on requests to disclose customer information or to take action against content on websites using our services.
Cloudflare has never turned over our encryption or authentication keys or our customers' encryption or authentication keys to anyone.
Cloudflare has never installed any law enforcement software or equipment anywhere on our network.
Cloudflare has never provided any law enforcement organization a feed of our customers' content transiting our network.
Cloudflare has never modified customer content at the request of law enforcement or another third party.
Cloudflare has never modified the intended destination of DNS responses at the request of law enforcement or another third party.
Cloudflare has never weakened, compromised, or subverted any of its encryption at the request of law enforcement or another third party.
If Cloudflare were asked to do any of these, we would exhaust all legal remedies, in order to protect our customers from what we believe are illegal or unconstitutional requests.
Accurate as of February 27, 2025
The data above covers the period from Jan 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024. For data covering prior periods, see previous reports available under the Archives tab. For more information about how Cloudflare approaches the issues addressed in these reports, see the Trust & Safety section of Cloudflare’s Trust Hub.