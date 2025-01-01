Fair Future Foundation Fair Future Foundation supports ultra-rural communities with access to healthcare, clean water, education, and electricity, bridging critical gaps in humanitarian aid.
Youth Initiative for Human Rights This regional network empowers young people to promote human rights and reconciliation across post-conflict Balkan societies.
Belarusian Investigative Center Operating under pressure, this media outlet uncovers illicit networks in Belarus and beyond, exposing corruption, sanctions evasion, and propaganda.
The Greenpeace Canada Education Fund (GCEF) GCEF informs the public through research and campaigns focused on climate change, biodiversity, and environmental justice in Canada.
Insight Crime This think tank investigates criminal networks and security challenges across the LATAM region, helping inform policy and public awareness.
Diez.md Diez.md delivers bilingual news on education, culture, and civic life, engaging Moldova’s youth in democratic participation.
Engage Media EngageMedia supports activists and advocates through open tech, media, and training to protect freedom of expression and privacy.
Pussy Riot Pussy Riot uses performance and protest to challenge human rights abuses and amplify feminist, pro-democracy messages worldwide.
Immigrant Legal Resource Center ILRC advances immigrant rights by offering legal training, advocacy, and resources for community-based organizations.
5W Foundation 5WF supports global conservation teams with the tools they need to protect endangered species and fragile ecosystems.
Organization for Transformative Worksでは、大きく報じられた攻撃の後すぐ、ボランティアがオンライン復旧と防御強化の行動を起こしました。
国連女性機関オーストラリア事務所では、攻撃者による詐欺的取引の試行で資金調達活動が混乱した後、より良いセキュリティを提供する決済ゲートウェイに切り換えて、サイトのフューチャープルーフィングに取り組んできました。
Organization for Transformative Worksでは、大きく報じられた攻撃の後すぐ、ボランティアがオンライン復旧と防御強化の行動を起こしました。
Awaq ONGDのコアミッションである気候変動との戦いの一環として、同団体では膨大な量の環境データを収集しているため、研究員が安心・安全にアクセスできる状態を確保するための戦略を必要としています。
イラクにおける偽情報拡散の阻止を目的とするTech4Peaceは、以前から反感を買ったりデジタル脅威にさらされたりしてきましたが、2019年のイラク10月革命以来、リスクが高まっています。
Muzeon Associationは、DDoS攻撃によって、ルーマニアのユダヤ人コミュニティの歴史に関するストーリーをシェアすることが難しくなり、プロジェクトGalileoの支援を要請しました。
Dream Girl Foundationが活発に活動するには、データの保護と攻撃からの防御が欠かせません。同財団がプロジェクトGalileoでどのようにWebサイトを保護しているかをご覧ください。
HERAは、難民とヘルスケアサービスを繋ぐという使命を果たすために、CloudflareのDNS、CDN、負荷分散、APIセキュリティを利用しています。
Coalition for the Protection of Greyhoundsは、サイトを高速化し、ダウンさせかねない攻撃に対して防御するためにCloudflareを導入しました。
Ukrainians in the Netherlands Foundationは、ウクライナへの人道支援と、オランダに到着した難民へのサポート（精神衛生上のサポートや翻訳サービスなど）を提供しています。