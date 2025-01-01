Cloudflare for Campaigns offers a suite of products to safeguard and optimize the performance of your candidate's web presence — and to protect your team's internal data.
Qualified federal election candidates are eligible to receive a package of products free of charge, proudly provided by Cloudflare in partnership with the nonprofit Defending Digital Campaigns.
As part of Cloudflare's 2025 Security Week, we are proud to announce that we are extending our product suite under Cloudflare for Campaigns. The newest addition, Email Security, will assist with securing email systems that are essential to safeguarding the integrity and success of a political campaign.
Email Security includes:
Campaign finance rules generally prohibit companies like Cloudflare from providing free services to political campaigns.
However, a 2019 ruling by the Federal Election Commission makes exceptions for cyber security services for candidates who meet certain criteria because of the threat of foreign attacks. Cloudflare partners with Defending Digital Campaigns to qualify candidates who meet FEC criteria.
Cloudflare provides many campaigns — local, federal, and international — with a wide range of services at costs that fit within most budgets. If your campaign does not qualify for the free suite, there is likely one you can afford.
In addition to Cloudflare for Campaigns, Cloudflare provides free services to US state and local government election websites through the Athenian Project, and to many organizations spanning the arts, human rights, civil society, journalism, and democracy through its initiative Project Galileo.