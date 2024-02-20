Securing the healthcare ecosystem

5 strategies that keep healthcare cyber resilient

Healthcare systems are under constant attack

No matter how tough cybercriminals get, these five basic cyber security strategies keep hospital staff, administration, and operations cyber resilient.

The healthcare industry requires continuous innovation to aid healthcare professionals in achieving the best medical outcomes for their patients.

Undoubtedly, the flow of medical and operation data is crucial for efficient healthcare delivery, but — it also brings to the forefront significant security and privacy concerns. With heightened cybercrime, implementing strong measures to protect data security and privacy is critical.

Cyber incidents have proven costly, especially in the healthcare industry where handsome rewards can be reaped from obtaining patient data to use for identity theft, financial fraud, or ransomware. In 2023 alone over 100 million people were affected by cyber attacks in the healthcare industry.

Healthcare systems comprise multiple stakeholders such as healthcare providers, insurers, pharmaceutical firms, and third-party suppliers. Each entity requires access to sensitive patient data, which increases the likelihood of insider threats and accidental data breaches caused by human error or improper authorization.

While electronic health records, telemedicine, and other digital systems have simplified data access, sharing, and storage, they have also introduced new risks for cyber attacks and data breaches. Continued innovation in AI and data technologies can only boost the frequency and sophistication of cyber risks within the region’s healthcare industry. With more digital touchpoints introduced, malicious actors gain more avenues to launch attacks.

When medical devices are vulnerable to cyber attacks, patient safety is compromised. It is crucial that healthcare organizations adopt a holistic and proactive approach to cyber security to safeguard sensitive personal and medical data, ensure the continuous availability of healthcare without disruption, and protect patients from cybercrime. How? Here are 5 crucial cyber security strategies that healthcare organizations should consider implementing:

Zero Trust framework: Zero Trust verifies all users and devices regardless of location, implementing strict access controls to reduce unauthorized access and enhance security. Network and endpoint security: Implementing advanced measures like firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and secure network architecture strengthens the healthcare ecosystem against cyber threats. Endpoint protection solutions, such as antivirus software and encryption, safeguard against malware, data breaches, and unauthorized access. Regular security audits and penetration testing: Frequent audits and testing identify vulnerabilities, allowing proactive strengthening of security infrastructure and minimizing data breach risks. Employee training and awareness: Educating employees on cyber security best practices, such as intercepting phishing emails and handling sensitive data securely, is crucial for risk mitigation and creating a cyber security-aware culture. Data encryption and privacy measures: Encrypting data at rest and in transit protects patient information. Robust privacy measures, including access controls and audit logs, ensure compliance and maintain patient trust.

The key to establishing industry-wide standards and best practices is strong collaboration among healthcare stakeholders to address risk, maintain patient safety and privacy, and ensure the always-on availability of medical services. The evolving security landscape and increasing complexity of healthcare systems present significant challenges. However, adopting these strategies will enhance any healthcare organization's cyber security posture and mitigate risk.

This article is part of a series on the latest trends and topics impacting today’s technology decision-makers.

This article was originally produced for CyberSec Asia