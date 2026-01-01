The most important currency exchanged between enterprises and their customers is digital trust. As the ongoing surge of information accelerates, so does the need for secure data exchange across the world.

First established in 2004, Digital Realty Trust is built on the foundation of digital trust with core values driven by customer centricity, excellence, and teamwork.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of customers across the world, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking, to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.