Centersquare is a global data center leader in retail colocation and interconnection services. Centersquare's data center platform consists of 60 highly interconnected data centers across 28 markets on three continents. Centersquare provides an innovative suite of deeply connected and intelligently automated infrastructure and interconnection solutions to more than 2,300 enterprises, service providers and government agencies around the world.
Cloudflare is partnering with Centersquare to assist customers in gaining easier access to Cloudflare’s globally distributed network, via Cloudflare’s Network Interconnect (CNI) program. As part of CNI, Centersquare allows mutual customers to interconnect directly and privately to Cloudflare when an organization is in the same data center as Cloudflare.