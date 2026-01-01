Automattic is the company behind WordPress.com, WooCommerce, and Jetpack, among other products. They’re a distributed company with more than 800 employees in 69 countries speaking 83 different languages. Their common goal is to democratize publishing so that anyone with a story can tell it, regardless of income, gender, politics, language, or where they live in the world. They believe in Open Source and the vast majority of their work is available under the GPL.