Cloudflare + 365 Data Centers

Implement secure and reliable connectivity with 365 Data Centers and Cloudflare

365 Data Centers is a leading network centric colocation provider operating 13 carrier-neutral data centers located in strategic, primarily edge markets. They offer a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes secure and reliable edge colocation, nationwide network connectivity, cloud compute and storage, DRaaS, BaaS, and business continuity services. Backed by 24/7 customer support teams, their mission is to deliver best-in-class colocation, cloud, and network Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) enabling our customers to reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customers’ experience.

Partnership Overview

Cloudflare is partnering with 365 Data Centers to assist customers in gaining easier access to Cloudflare’s globally distributed network, via Cloudflare’s Network Interconnect (CNI) program. As part of CNI, 365 Data Centers allows mutual customers to interconnect directly and privately to Cloudflare when an organization is in the same data center as Cloudflare.

Benefits

Reliable and consistent

Dedicated, high-capacity link ensures the performance is reliable and consistent when compared to the public Internet.

Private and secure

The highest level of protection with private, secure layer 1 links into the Cloudflare network.

Resources

BLOG

Expanding Network Interconnect Partners

Learn how Cloudflare partnered with 365 Data Centers in this blog post about our Network Interconnect partnerships expansion.

SOLUTION & PRODUCT GUIDES

Physical Interconnection Locations

Learn which locations are available with 365 Data Centers, our Physical Interconnection (PNI) partner.

