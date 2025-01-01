MongoDB Build stateful applications that scale dynamically with MongoDB and Cloudflare

MongoDB is a powerful, full-featured open-source database loved by developers. It unlocks the ability to store, query, and index data securely. Its document model is MongoDB support is provided via the Realm SDK, which integrates directly with MongoDB Atlas. MongoDB Atlas is the easiest way to run MongoDB and it includes Global Clusters, perfect for creating a low-latency, geo-distributed MongoDB database to back your Workers.