Aruba

Modernize your WAN architecture and enforce device-aware security policies with Aruba and Cloudflare

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).

Partnership Overview

Bdes 1487 magic wan hero illustration

Aruba customers can now extend their SD-WAN deployments and use Cloudflare’s network and security services. Through Cloudflare WAN, customers can securely connect data centers, offices, and cloud VPCs to Cloudflare’s global network, all within one SaaS solution. Cloudflare WAN not only ensures middle-mile performance but also includes Cloudflare Network Firewall to enforce consistent security policies globally.

Learn More

Blog

Announcing Network On-ramp Partnerships

Learn about Cloudflare’s partnership with Aruba in this announcement blog post around our Network On-ramp partners.

Learn More
Blog

Cloudflare and Aruba partner to deliver a seamless global secure network from the branch to the cloud

Learn how this partnership can simplify connecting to Cloudflare’s global network using SD-WAN appliances that customers already own, while also making security more robust, targeted, and seamless with a unified solution.

Learn More
Solution & Product Guides

Configuring Aruba EdgeConnect SD-WAN

Learn how to configure Cloudflare with Aruba’s EdgeConnect SD-WAN solution.

Learn More
Solution & Product Guides

Aruba Partner Brief

Read about how Cloudflare partners with Aruba and how you can benefit from this partnership.

Download PDF

