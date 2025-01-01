Cloudflare + Kyndryl

Simplify networking and security needs for AI by combining groundbreaking technology with expert services so customers can innovate with AI, protect AI investments, and streamline cloud and AI transformation. With Cloudflare Workers AI, developers can run AI models at the edge without worrying about infrastructure. Cloudflare Firewall for AI, DDoS, WAF, and API schema validation are also available to protect workloads and identify data loss, exposed private data, or misuse​.