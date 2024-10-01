The League of Entropy is a consortium of organizations that are working together to produce a truly random beacon.

This is the first time that a randomness beacon has been run by several organizations in concert. Every other existing randomness beacon is generated by an individual entity. This means that an adversary needs to only take control of one party to tamper with randomness. The founding members Cloudflare, École polytechnique fédérale de Lausanne, Kudelski Security, Protocol Labs, and the University of Chile created the first unbiased beacon that can be cryptographically verified, an industry first. As more members join the League of Entropy, the guarantees grow stronger as any biasing attempt becomes significantly more difficult.